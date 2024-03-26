UAE Public Prosecution Takes Action Against Organized Begging With Strict Penalties

In a bid to combat the rising incidence of organized begging within the nation, the UAE Public Prosecution has outlined strict penalties associated with this criminal activity.

Through its official social media platforms, the Public Prosecution delineated the legal consequences as per Articles 476 and 477 of Federal Decree Law No 31 of 2021, which governs Crimes and Penalties in the UAE.

Under these provisions, individuals involved in orchestrating begging operations through organized groups comprising two or more persons will face severe punishment. Offenders found guilty of this offense are liable to a minimum imprisonment term of six months, coupled with a substantial fine not less than AED 100,000 (PKR 75,66701.59).

Moreover, the Public Prosecution emphasized that similar punitive measures would be enforced against individuals facilitating the entry of individuals into the country for the explicit purpose of engaging in organized begging activities. This robust stance aims to thwart any attempts to exploit vulnerable individuals for illicit gains through such reprehensible means.

The decree also stipulates penalties for active participation in organized begging. Individuals complicit in such activities risk imprisonment for a maximum of three months, in addition to a fine not less than AED 5,000 (PKR 3,78,335.08), or one of these two penalties as deemed appropriate by the judiciary.

Furthermore, the severity of punishment escalates in cases where the perpetrator holds a position of trust or authority over the beggar, such as being their guardian or caretaker. Such circumstances will be treated as aggravating factors, warranting a more stringent legal response.

This initiative follows a surge in cases of organized begging, particularly during Ramadan, prompting a warning from Dubai Police regarding individuals entering the UAE on visit visas to engage in begging during the holy month.

Dubai Police’s ongoing campaign to combat begging during Ramadan has already yielded results, with the recent arrest of a woman who exploited her infant son to solicit funds from the public. Officers are stationed across the emirate during the anti-begging campaign, particularly near mosques, markets, and other areas frequented by beggars.

Begging in the UAE is a punishable offense, with offenders facing imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of AED 5,000 (PKR 3,78,335.08). For members of criminal gangs involved in organized begging, the penalties are even more severe, including a minimum jail term of six months and a fine of AED 10,000 (PKR 7,56,670.16).

The public is urged to report instances of begging, both on the streets and online, to Dubai Police through various channels, including the Police Eye smart service and the e-crime platform.