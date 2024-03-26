News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Vlektra Electric Motorcycles Now Available With New Installment Plans

By Sher Alam | Published Mar 26, 2024 | 1:20 pm

With petrol prices going through the roof, you’d have to think twice before taking out your motorcycle for a ride. Offering people an alternative to petrol, Vlektra Electric Motorcycles has just rolled out installment plans for all their electric models, making it easier to hop on the electric bike bandwagon.

Here is Vlektra’s 24-month installment plan for each bike:

Velocity’s Installment Plan

Starting things off is the Velocity – No markup, just a down payment of Rs. 180,000 and a monthly installment of Rs. 9,948.

ALSO READ

1969 Installment Plan

The old-school 1969 model also boasts a 0% markup plan, with a heftier down payment of Rs. 275,505 and monthly installments of Rs. 17,720.

BOLT Installment Plan

The most expensive and modern-looking model BOLT is available with a down payment of Rs. 260,945 and monthly installments of Rs. 16,310.

Retro Installment Plan

The Retro, another bike with vintage looks, is available with a down payment of Rs. 190,000 and monthly installments of Rs. 9,965.

ALSO READ

With prices reaching astronomical levels due to inflation and other problems, installment plans are a much-needed breath of fresh air for the masses. Being electric instead of petrol-based only sweetens the deal with lower commute costs per KM.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Spotify Celebrates EQUAL Pakistan’s Second Anniversary
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>