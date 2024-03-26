Education Minister’s Official Vigo Stolen in Punjab

In a startling turn of events, the official vehicle of Ghulam Shehzad Agha, the Education Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, was stolen from Rawalpindi.

The stolen Vigo, with the registration number GLTA 6326, holds a value of Rs 65 lakh and belongs to the Gilgit-Baltistan Education Department.

The unfortunate incident transpired during the early hours, while the vehicle was parked outside the minister’s residence during suhoor, a pre-dawn meal observed during the month of Ramadan. The disappearance of the vehicle was noticed at 8 am, leaving authorities baffled and initiating swift action to address the situation.

In response to the theft, a case has been registered at the New Town police station against unidentified perpetrators. The authorities have launched a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the theft and apprehend those responsible. Such incidents not only disrupt public services but also undermine trust in law enforcement and governance systems.

As the investigation progresses, there is a growing demand for accountability from relevant authorities responsible for ensuring the security of government assets. Additionally, there is a pressing need for comprehensive reforms to strengthen security measures and deter potential thefts, thereby safeguarding public resources and maintaining public trust in governmental institutions.