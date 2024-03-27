Gold Price in Pakistan Rises Marginally

The price of gold in Pakistan posted a marginal increase on Wednesday to settle at Rs. 229,500 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 100 per tola to Rs. 229,500, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 86 to Rs. 196,760.

After remaining unchanged on Monday, the price of gold had risen by Rs. 1,200 per tola a day earlier.

In the international market, gold prices were flat in range-bound trade today as the dollar ticked higher, with investors awaiting more clarity on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction.

Spot gold was steady at $2,179.33 per ounce as of 0747 GMT, while the US gold futures stood at $2,178.50.