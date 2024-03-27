PPRA Board Approves Cloud Procurement Framework in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) board has given the green light to the Cloud Procurement Framework (CPF), marking a crucial step in the implementation of the country’s Cloud First Policy.

The CPF, approved after extensive consultations with stakeholders and government agencies including the Ministry of IT and Telecom, sets the groundwork for the adoption of cloud services within the country.

Sources indicated that the Ministry of IT and Telecom is poised to issue the official notification for the framework soon.

The journey towards this milestone has been marked by collaborative efforts between the Ministry of IT and Telecom and the PPRA, spanning several months of meticulous preparation and deliberation.

Notably, the establishment of an interim cloud office within the Ministry of IT and Telecom played a pivotal role in steering discussions and advocating for a regulatory framework conducive to cloud service procurement.

Pakistan’s Cloud First Policy, endorsed by the government in February 2022, underscores the nation’s commitment to leveraging cloud technology for socio-economic advancement.

With the establishment of the interim cloud office in March 2022, led by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, efforts towards realizing the policy’s objectives gained momentum. Now, with the impending creation of a permanent cloud office, as approved by the Cabinet Division, Pakistan is poised to fortify its institutional framework to effectively execute the Cloud First Policy.

Key positions within the permanent cloud office, including Director General Cloud, Director Cloud Adoption, Director Legal and Procurement, Director Audits, and Director Infrastructure and Operations, will be instrumental in orchestrating the seamless integration of cloud technology across government operations.