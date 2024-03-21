WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Turn Voice Messages into Text

We have been hearing about WhatsApp getting the ability to transcribe voice messages time and time again, but we may finally be getting closer to the feature becoming a reality. It appears that the chatting app has started working on transcriptions yet again.

The reliable team over at WABetaInfo has once again spotted the feature in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS as well as Android. This means good news for both Android and iOS users as sometimes new features take a while to reach the opposite platform.

As you would expect, this feature lets you convert voice messages into text, which would be a time saver for many. We all have those contacts that send voice messages longer than phone calls and being able to see these messages as text would save a lot of time. Not to mention, there are also situations in noisy environments where you can’t listen to voice messages reliably or while simply playing music on your phone.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that WhatsApp will download 150 MB of app data to enable transcripts. The app also clarifies that WhatsApp will use your device’s speech-recognition capabilities to enable this feature and that it will be end-to-end encrypted.

There is no launch date on the feature yet, but since it has been spotted on the latest beta version, it will not be long before it becomes widely available to the stable version of WhatsApp soon. We recommend keeping your app up to date to get the latest features.