DLL Board Approves Investment of Rs. 20 Million in Reon Alpha’s Right Issue

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited (DLL) Thursday announced that it will invest Rs. 20 million in Right Issue announced by Reon Alpha (Private) Limited.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), DLL said that its Board of Directors through circular resolution passed on March 28, 2024, has approved investment of Rs. 20 million in the Right Issue announced by Reon Alpha (Private) Limited (wholly owned subsidiary company) comprising of 2,000,000 shares of Rs. 10.

The Closed Period has been terminated with the dissemination of above material information, it added.

DLL manages investment in its subsidiaries and associated companies and is engaged in the business of trading and marketing of renewable energy solutions, mainly solar, to commercial and industrial consumers, along with the legacy textile business.