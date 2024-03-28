NEPRA Approves Rs. 2.75 Per Unit Hike in Electricity Prices for Three Months

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday approved a Rs. 2.75 per unit increase in electricity prices on requests filed by XWDISCOS for periodic adjustment for the second quarter of FY 2023-24 (FY24).

In its decision on the matter, the regulator said currently two quarterly adjustments are being charged to the consumers in their monthly bills. Quarterly adjustment for the 4th quarter of FY23, having a uniform applicable rate of Rs.3.28 per unit will end in March 2024 and 1st Quarterly adjustment for FY24, having a uniform applicable rate of Rs. 1.15 per unit will also expire by the end of March 2024. Both of these applicable quarterly adjustments have a combined impact of Rs. 4.43 per unit and would end in March 2024.

NEPRA said it has decided to apply the quarterly adjustment for the 2nd quarter of FY24, from April 2024 onward i.e. after the expiry of the existing applicable quarterly adjustments.

It further said that the adjustment would apply to all consumer categories, except lifeline consumers.