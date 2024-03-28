SBP Reserves Stay Above $8 Billion After Marginal Increase

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 28, 2024 | 5:47 pm

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $4 million on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On March 22, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $8.022 billion, up $4 million compared to $8.018 billion on March 15.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $13.428 billion, up $37 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.406 billion, registering an increase of $33 million during the week.

Last week, IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the final review under Pakistan’s Stand-By Arrangement, subject to the approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. The approval will help Pakistan unlock the last loan tranche of $1.1 billion which will boost the country’s reserves.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>