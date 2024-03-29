Emirates Cancels Moscow-Dubai Flight After Airport Accident

Emirates airline faced flight disruptions on Wednesday as a Moscow-Dubai flight was abruptly cancelled due to a minor accident at a Russian airport.

Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for the carrier informed local media that a ground service vehicle had made contact with the aircraft before boarding commenced. As a result, Emirates flight EK134 had to be cancelled, prompting the rebooking of all affected passengers onto alternate flights.

Pictures circulating online depicted purported damage to an Airbus A380 at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, further confirming the incident.

“Emirates flight EK134 has been cancelled due to a ground services vehicle making contact with the aircraft prior to passengers boarding. All affected passengers have been rebooked on a later Emirates flight,” the spokesperson stated.

Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused, the spokesperson emphasized the airline’s unwavering commitment to passenger and crew safety.

The cancellation follows reports of minor damage to an Airbus A380 at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, with images circulating online depicting the aftermath of the incident.

This incident adds to the challenges faced by the Dubai-based airline this week, as earlier social media reports suggested a near-miss collision involving an Emirates flight and an Ethiopian airline. However, Emirates swiftly addressed these rumors, issuing a statement categorically denying any such occurrence.

As Emirates navigates through these challenges, it continues to prioritize safety and operational excellence, ensuring a seamless travel experience for passengers.