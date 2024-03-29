Pakistan Banks’ Association Appoints Muneer Kamal As CEO and Secretary General

Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) has appointed Muneer Kamal as CEO and Secretary General after announcing the retirement, with effect from, March 31, 2024, of its longstanding CEO & Secretary General, Tawfiq A. Hussain.

After more than a decade of meritorious service to the Association, Tawfiq Hussain leaves behind a legacy marked by notable achievements and substantial growth of the organization.

vision and commitment to excellence have raised the profile of the PBA and positioned it as a leading industry body in Pakistan. Following Tawfiq Hussain’s retirement, the PBA Executive Committee unanimously selected Muneer Kamal to be his successor and assume the role of the new CEO & Secretary General, effective April 1, 2024.

Having over four decades of banking experience, Muneer Kamal brings a wealth of expertise and insight to the role. His career in banking and financial services started with Citibank Pakistan and since then Muneer has assumed both local and international positions in various financial entities, including as President & CEO of Faysal Bank and Union Bank.

Muneer Kamal holds an MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi. Muneer’s diverse Corporate Governance experience includes having served as Chairman – Pakistan Stock Exchange, Chairman – National Bank of Pakistan, Director – Engro Corp, and Director – DH Corp. He is a member of the Board of Directors at Infra Zamin Pakistan, GSK Pakistan, Jubilee Life Insurance, National Clearing Company of Pakistan (NCCPL) and also serves as a member of the Board of Governors of the National University of Medical Sciences.

Zafar Masud, Chairman PBA, commented, “On behalf of the PBA Executive Committee, I would like to welcome Mr Muneer Kamal as the new CEO & Secretary General of the Pakistan Banks’ Association. Muneer’s demonstrated leadership and deep understanding of the banking landscape over the years position him to lead the organization forward, advancing PBA’s mission of promoting banking excellence. The Executive Committee would also like to extend its profound gratitude to Mr Tawfiq Hussain for his years of meritorious service and wishes him success in his future endeavors.”