5 Reasons Why You Should Get NAYA TV

Among all the streaming platforms available in Pakistan, Nayatel’s NAYA TV is making its mark as a standout option with its diverse range of content and features.

In this article, we’ll break down why subscribing to NAYA TV is a choice you won’t regret.

So sit back, relax, and let’s explore the reasons that will have you reaching for that remote (or phone, or desktop, or…well, you get the picture!).

Watch Live TV Channels

For those of us enthusiastic about live channels, NAYA TV is a dream come true.

Whether you want to catch the latest news as it happens, or follow a serial as the drama unfolds, NAYA TV has got you covered.

The platform offers an impressive array of 130+ live TV channels, ensuring that you’re always in the loop. With NAYA TV to keep you entertained, you can’t miss out on your favourite show again.

Video on Demand Streaming

Live channels aren’t the only entertainment you get on this platform!

NAYA TV also offers video-on-demand with a vast library of 2,500+ movies, series, documentaries, and so much more. From binge-watching the latest series to revisiting classic movies, there’s something for everyone.

So, grab some popcorn and let the binge-watch session begin!

Available Across Multiple Platforms

This year is all about convenience, and Nayatel gets it.

With NAYA TV, you’re not just limited to watching on your TV. The service extends its reach across multiple platforms, including web and mobile (Android & iOS), so you can binge-watch anywhere.

Plus, NAYA TV offers simultaneous streaming on up to four Mobile/Web screens, and one Android TV screen. You can also get up to 3 additional screens for Android TV, so everyone in your household can watch their preferred content separately.

Intrigued yet?

Super Affordable Plans

One of the most attractive things about NAYA TV is its super affordable plans.

Starting at just Rs. 75 per month for non-Nayatel customers, you can have a premium experience at a budget-friendly price. This means more entertainment, less wallet strain.

So, if you love a good deal, it’s time you should get that subscription. High-quality entertainment shouldn’t burn a hole in your pocket, and NAYA TV ensures it doesn’t!

One Month Free Trial

Still on the fence about getting NAYA TV? Well, you don’t have to subscribe right away – NAYA TV offers a one-month free trial with full access to the app!

This way, you get to experience all the amazing features and content before you decide to subscribe. Honestly, it’s a win-win situation.

So, why wait? Get the free NAYA TV today and experience true entertainment!