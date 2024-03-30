Federal Board Announces Intermediate Exam Schedule

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad has announced the date for the Intermediate exams for the year 2024.

According to the announced schedule, the 1st-year and 2nd-year exams will commence on April 30, 2024.

For the 1st shift, the FBISE Inter exams will begin at 9:00 AM and conclude at noon. The 2nd shift exams will commence at 2:00 PM and end at 5:00 PM.

On the other hand, the practical exams for intermediate will commence on May 23, 2024, with the date sheet for these exams to be released later.

Here’s the federal board Intermediate exams date sheet for the year 2024:

Recently, the FBISE announced the implementation of the National Curriculum of Pakistan 2022-23, as directed by the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Government of Pakistan.

This directive will be effective starting from the academic year 2024 and onwards.

According to the notification, the FBISE has communicated to all affiliated institutions regarding the implementation of the National Curriculum of Pakistan 2022-23.