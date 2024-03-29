Students Are Getting 14 Consecutive Holidays in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a week-long spring break for educational institutions across the province.

In a notification, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department stated that all government and private educational institutions will remain closed from April 1 to 8. With Eid holidays expected to fall on 9 to 14 April, they will get 14 consecutive days off.

It is pertinent to mention that the holidays have been announced for students only. All the principals, head teachers, and clerical staff are required to report to school as per their regular schedule.

“Other school staff will also be present for the admission of new children and distribution of free books,” the education department stated.

In a separate development, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has suddenly changed the schedule of spring break for Islamabad educational institutes.

On Wednesday, the FDE announced that spring break shall be observed in all educational institutions working under its control from April 8 to 12. Furthermore, the Directorate added that the new academic session shall commence from April 15.

Previously, the FDE had announced that the spring break will be observed from April 1 to 7, 2024. Now, the sudden change of schedule has drawn severe criticism from stakeholders.