LinkedIn to Get TikTok-Like Feed for Videos

TikTok’s success with short-form videos in a vertical feed kicked off a domino effect in the social media industry, with almost every single one of its rivals copying the feature. Now the dominos are reaching LinkedIn, for some reason, which is now testing a TikTok-like feed for vertical videos.

There has been no official announcement from LinkedIn yet, but users have spotted the feature recently and TechCrunch’s testing has also confirmed it.

This new vertical video feed will appear in a separate “video” tab of its own in the LinkedIn app, as reported by an Instagram employee Jenny Eishingdrelo, and a video posted to LinkedIn by influencer marketing exec Austin Null. Just like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels, this video tab will allow you to scroll vertically between different clips.

ALSO READ LinkedIn Fired Hundreds of Workers for the Second Time This Year

This isn’t the first time LinkedIn has added a popular social media feature. The professional networking app added a feature similar to Instagram Stories a few years ago, but it barely lasted a year before it was removed. But LinkedIn also hinted back then that more video experiments are coming soon, claiming that it is working “to evolve the Stories format into a reimagined video experience across LinkedIn.”

LinkedIn appears to be banking on the new feed to highlight content from its pool of professional creators and thought leaders, a significant number of whom are actively sharing video content on their feeds. Yet, the extent of interest among the platform’s user base in a dedicated video feed for workplace-related content remains uncertain.

Recently, LinkedIn also experimented with the idea of adding mini video games to the platform.