Video of Man’s Heroic Act in Karachi Goes Viral

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 30, 2024 | 11:36 am

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, a citizen in Karachi managed to catch a robber, foiling a mugging attempt near Five Star Chowrangi.

Video footage capturing the incident quickly went viral, showcasing the citizen’s courage and presence of mind in the face of danger.

ALSO READ

In a video captured by a Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV), a citizen is seen repairing his car outside his home. Unexpectedly, two robbers on a motorbike arrive.

The citizen’s courageous response led to the capture of one of the robbers, with the other fleeing the scene, and leaving behind their motorcycle.

The video footage shows the brave citizen beating up the robber after snatching his pistol. Furthermore, other people also joined in beating up the robber before handing him over to the police.

ALSO READ

Recently, the Karachi police decided to deploy the Shaheen Force to tackle the increasing street crimes in the city following the killings of multiple citizens during robberies.

District West police have initiated a refresher course for a 150-member team while forming multiple teams in the Shaheen Force to combat street crimes.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>