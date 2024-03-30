Video of Man’s Heroic Act in Karachi Goes Viral

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, a citizen in Karachi managed to catch a robber, foiling a mugging attempt near Five Star Chowrangi.

Video footage capturing the incident quickly went viral, showcasing the citizen’s courage and presence of mind in the face of danger.

In a video captured by a Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV), a citizen is seen repairing his car outside his home. Unexpectedly, two robbers on a motorbike arrive.

The citizen’s courageous response led to the capture of one of the robbers, with the other fleeing the scene, and leaving behind their motorcycle.

The video footage shows the brave citizen beating up the robber after snatching his pistol. Furthermore, other people also joined in beating up the robber before handing him over to the police.

کراچی میں موٹر سائیکل سوار بندوق کے زور پر شہریوں کو اس طرح لوٹتے ہیں اور رفو چکر ہوتے ہیں لیکن اگر انہیں روکنے کی کوشش کی جاۓ تو فرار ہونے سے پہلے گولی چلانے سے بھی نہیں کتراتے۔ آفرین ہے اس نوجوان پر جس نے کس خوبی سے ڈاکو کو قابو کیا۔ اللہ ہم سب کو ان ڈاکؤوں سے بچاۓ۔ آمین ثم… pic.twitter.com/avCqTBuACz — ℕαυɱαɳ | نعمانؔ (@SquatJogz) March 29, 2024

Recently, the Karachi police decided to deploy the Shaheen Force to tackle the increasing street crimes in the city following the killings of multiple citizens during robberies.

District West police have initiated a refresher course for a 150-member team while forming multiple teams in the Shaheen Force to combat street crimes.