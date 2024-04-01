CDWP Approves Establishment of National Forensic Science Agency in Islamabad

A meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Monday approved one development project alongside a concept clearance proposal.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Members Planning Commission, Additional Secretary Planning Kamran Rehman, and representatives of the federal ministries and provincial governments attended the meeting.

The CDWP gave its green light to a project in the physical planning & housing sector titled “Establishment of National Forensic Science Agency at Islamabad (5th revised PC-1)”. This project, with a cost of Rs. 1,831.114 million, aims to establish a National Forensic Science Agency in Islamabad.

This revised version focuses solely on the Islamabad Agency, whereas the original project approved in 2002 aimed to establish forensic science laboratories across provincial headquarters, with a main laboratory and training facilities in Islamabad.

The Ministry of Finance also presented a concept clearance proposal for the “Promoting Sustainable Public Private Partnership Program” with a total cost of $500 million. The CDWP approved the first phase of the program, valued at $250 million.

This program aims to improve the environment for infrastructure financing by promoting public-private partnerships (PPPs) at the federal level. It seeks to attract private investment in crucial sectors like roads, housing, healthcare, education, water & sanitation, and technology.

The program will follow a programmatic approach to implement core policy, legal, and institutional reforms, and build capacity within relevant institutions to ensure long-term sustainability. It aligns with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 pillars, which aim to transform Pakistan’s economy into one of the top 10 in the world by 2047.

The CDWP also undertook and discussed a working paper from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training regarding the establishment of a Danish School at Kuri Road, Islamabad. The project was given a go ahead and sponsors were asked to conduct feasibility study, rationalize cost and firm up governance model.