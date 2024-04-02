Arrested PIA Air Hostess Allegedly Involved in Drug Smuggling

An air hostess of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently made headlines after the Canadian authorities arrested her on suspicion of illegal activity.

Now, it has emerged that the Canadian authorities recovered crystal meth, commonly known as ice, from her possession. According to details, Hina Sani was carrying the drugs in her shoes.

Hina is still in custody and has not been granted bail yet. Canadian immigration authorities are expected to bring her before a local court soon.

The plot thickens as allegations surface suggesting Hina might not be acting alone. It’s reported that she implicated two other PIA officials based at Toronto Airport – Faiza Javed and Jameel – alleging their involvement in assisting her.

Canadian immigration officials reportedly questioned Faiza and Jameel for hours over their alleged involvement.

In the event of deportation, Hina Sani is expected to return to Pakistan as a regular passenger, not as part of the crew. Earlier, the PIA air hostess was released; however, she was later re-arrested and sent to jail.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reached out to PIA, requesting information regarding Sani’s case, hinting at a potential broader investigation into the matter.

According to a private news channel, “influential circles” are exerting pressure on PIA’s administration to reinstate Sani, despite her suspension.

Additionally, PIA has initiated an internal investigation led by the Central Disciplinary Unit. This inquiry is examining the roles of a manager and a flight scheduler, possibly connected to Sani’s case.

Claims have emerged suggesting that PIA flight schedulers might have assigned personnel with “no-fly declarations” to the Toronto route. Furthermore, allegations have been made regarding crew members being assigned “non-routine duties” by the General Manager of Flight Services.