Dubai Population Jumps to 3.7 Million in First Quarter of 2024

In the dynamic landscape of the Middle East, Dubai stands as a beacon of progress, continually drawing individuals from around the world seeking opportunities and a vibrant lifestyle. Recently, Dubai witnessed a continued surge in its population throughout the first quarter of 2024, driven by an influx of foreign workers and investors gravitating towards the emirate.

During the January-March 2024 period, the population of Dubai experienced a notable rise, outpacing the growth observed during the corresponding period last year. According to data from the Dubai Statistics Centre, the population of the region’s prominent trade, finance, and tourism hub expanded by 25,776 individuals, reaching a total of 3,680,785. This growth surpassed the previous year’s increase of 25,489, underscoring the sustained influx of foreign professionals at an accelerated rate.

The recent introduction of residency schemes such as the golden and silver visas has garnered significant interest among foreigners seeking to establish residence in the UAE, attracting a considerable number of high-net-worth individuals from various corners of the globe.

This population upsurge has consequently fueled heightened demand for rental properties and consumer goods. Projections from the UAE Central Bank anticipate inflation to rise to 2.5 percent in 2024, albeit remaining notably lower than the global average.

Nevertheless, the influx of foreign workers is anticipated to taper off following a substantial surge over the past three years. Data from the Dubai Statistics Centre reveals that the emirate’s population has surged by 269,300 since January 2021, averaging an increase of 6,900 new residents monthly.

“Inflationary pressures stemming from domestic demand are expected to be tempered due to the slowdown in migration inflows, a deceleration in non-oil output, and some carryover from the previous year,” noted the Central Bank of the UAE in its fourth-quarter 2023 report.

The population of both Dubai and the UAE is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the foreseeable future, buoyed by robust economic growth that will attract additional foreign companies to establish a presence. This, in turn, will generate more employment opportunities, further contributing to population growth.

As the emirate continues to chart its course toward sustainable growth and development, its ability to attract and retain talent from diverse backgrounds will remain a cornerstone of its success on the world stage.