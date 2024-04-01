Pakistani Delivery Rider Honored for Selfless Act in Dubai

In a heartening display of community spirit and quick thinking, Zeeshan Ahmed, a Pakistani delivery rider associated with Talabat, recently found himself in the spotlight after being recognized by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for his act of civic heroism. His story serves as a testament to the importance of individual responsibility and community engagement in maintaining the safety and well-being of all residents in the bustling city of Dubai.

Zeeshan’s proactive intervention averted a potential danger by repairing a dangling traffic light on Al Wasl Street, all the while unaware that his act of community service had been captured on camera.

Recalling the incident to Khaleej Times, Zeeshan recounted, “I was simply traveling along Al Wasl Street without any delivery orders at the time when I suddenly noticed the damaged signal. One panel was detached, posing a significant hazard.”

Concerned for public safety, Zeeshan promptly parked his bike and set out to rectify the situation. “It was a windy day, and I worried it might pose a risk to pedestrians or motorists,” he explained. “So, I swiftly attempted to fix it. Little did I know that someone had recorded and shared a video of my actions online.”

Just two days later, Talabat management contacted Zeeshan, informing him that RTA had sought his contact details. “They informed me that RTA had received the video and wished to honor me,” Zeeshan stated. “Grateful for the recognition, I consented to share my details and was subsequently invited to the RTA headquarters. There, I was warmly welcomed, and the officials expressed their appreciation for my service.”

This wasn’t the first instance of Zeeshan’s selfless assistance. “On another occasion, I encountered a fallen branch obstructing a service road along Jumeirah Beach Road,” Zeeshan recalled. “Seeing a woman stuck in her car unable to proceed, I swiftly removed the branch to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. It was a gesture of goodwill, devoid of any expectation of reward.”

Having served as a delivery rider in the UAE for over a decade, Zeeshan, originally from Pakistan, emphasized his deep affection for Dubai. “I hold this city dear to my heart,” he expressed. “Dubai has been incredibly generous to me, and I believe it’s incumbent upon us all to contribute to its upkeep and beauty. Delivery riders often witness incidents that others may not, which is why I feel it’s our responsibility to assist whenever possible.”

Married in 2023, Zeeshan shared news of his recognition with his family, who were elated. “More than the recognition itself, my family was thrilled that I had performed a good deed during the month of Ramadan,” Zeeshan shared. “Showing them photos from the event brought them immense joy and pride.”