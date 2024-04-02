Karachi Traders to Meet Tomorrow to Discuss FBR’s New Tajir Dost Registration Scheme

Karachi traders have called a meeting on April 3 (Wednesday) to discuss the new Tajir Dost registration scheme of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to Mahmood Hamid President of small traders Karachi, the government has introduced the compulsory registration scheme for small traders at a critical time when prices of petroleum products, gas, and electricity have been increased. In this situation, the new tax would create further complications for the traders’ community.

Under the new scheme, the FBR has divided traders into different categories for collection of tax based on the value of shops.

He said that the FBR has ended the Universal Self-Assessment Scheme (USAS) for traders and issuance of a new SRO would create problems for the traders’ community in the prevailing business environment and cost of doing business.

In this regard, a meeting will be held at the small traders’ Secretariat to chalk out a future strategy to deal with the issue of trader registration.