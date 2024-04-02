Saudi Arabia Arrests Over 4,000 for Misconduct at Grand Mosque During Ramadan

Saudi Arabia has launched a robust crackdown on misconduct at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan, resulting in the arrest of over 4,000 individuals. The arrests come as part of a concerted effort by Saudi authorities to maintain order and ensure a peaceful environment for worshippers during this sacred time.

In addition to the arrests, authorities have also uncovered and shut down 35 fraudulent firms operating in the vicinity of the Grand Mosque. These companies were found to be offering fake Umrah trip packages, deceiving unsuspecting foreigners seeking to undertake the pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Interior and the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Authority have spearheaded these actions, implementing stringent measures to uphold security and prevent disruptions at one of Islam’s holiest sites.

The surge in arrests and crackdown on fraudulent firms reflect the Saudi government’s commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of the Grand Mosque and preserving the integrity of religious practices, particularly during Ramadan, when millions of worshippers converge in the kingdom for Umrah.

Furthermore, amidst concerns of overcrowding at the Grand Mosque, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued recommendations to mitigate congestion. Worshippers are encouraged to utilize prayer rooms in hotels rather than the Grand Mosque, especially during the last ten days of Ramadan, known as the holiest period of the month.

To address the influx of pilgrims, Saudi authorities have implemented regulations restricting individuals from performing Umrah more than once during Ramadan. This measure aims to alleviate overcrowding and ensure a smoother experience for all worshippers.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has underscored that performing Umrah once during Ramadan suffices, emphasizing the importance of collective well-being and community harmony.

These proactive measures underscore Saudi Arabia’s commitment to upholding the sanctity of religious rituals and facilitating a conducive environment for worshippers, while simultaneously safeguarding against fraudulent activities and ensuring security at the Grand Mosque.