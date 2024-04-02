UAE Tourist Visa is the Most Easy to Get Among Gulf Countries

The United Nations Tourism Organisation’s latest Global Tourist Visa Openness Index for 2023 has cast a spotlight on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), positioning it as the frontrunner among Gulf countries in terms of tourist visa accessibility. The index, which evaluates the ease of obtaining tourist visas, underscores the UAE’s commitment to fostering a welcoming environment for visitors from around the world.

Scoring 67.80 points, the UAE secured the leading position among Gulf countries, with Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia following closely behind.

Conversely, Kuwait emerged as the least accessible Gulf nation for tourist visas, registering a mere 12.96 points and landing at the bottom of the regional rankings.

ALSO READ Average Salaries in UAE Are Now Higher Than 170 Countries in the World

Employing a scoring system ranging from 0 to 100, the index evaluates the simplicity of visa acquisition processes, with higher scores indicating easier access to visas.

The report highlights a notable trend towards enhanced visa facilitation across the Middle East, with a decline in the requirement for traditional visas from 71 percent in 2015 to 57 percent in 2023.

ALSO READ Abu Dhabi Announces Several Govt Jobs for Multiple Professions

Over the same period, the availability of electronic visas rose from 10 percent to 15 percent, while visas on arrival increased from 17 percent to 24 percent.

Furthermore, there has been a significant uptick in mutual visa exemption among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, soaring from two percent in 2018 to an impressive 87 percent in 2023.

It’s important to note that the methodology of the report solely considers policies affecting temporary visitors, specifically tourists, holding ordinary passports.

The UAE’s leading position in the Global Tourist Visa Openness Index serves as a testament to its proactive approach to tourism development and its dedication to providing world-class experiences for visitors. As the country continues to innovate and adapt to evolving travel trends, it remains poised to solidify its status as a global tourism powerhouse in the years to come.