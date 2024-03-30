Abu Dhabi Announces Several Govt Jobs in Multiple Professions

In a bid to bolster its emergency medical services, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) has announced a recruitment drive, offering promising career opportunities for job seekers in the UAE. The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority is actively recruiting and inviting applications for various positions within its ambulance services.

If you aspire to build a career in the government sector and possess qualifications that align with the job requirements, this is an excellent opportunity to take action and apply.

The authority is seeking candidates for roles such as medical supervisor, emergency physician, emergency medical technician (EMT), and infection control specialist.

Below is a breakdown of the available positions, including their respective qualifications and instructions for submitting your CV:

ALSO READ Usman Khan Faces Severe Punishment from UAE for Choosing to Play for Pakistan

EMTS – Emergency medical technician

Advance Care Paramedic:

Bachelor’s degree in Emergency Medical Services.

EMT-Intermediate:

Diploma in Emergency Medical Services.

EMT – Basic:

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and Internationally Recognized Certificate in Emergency Medical Services Holds a valid license from the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

Medical Supervisor

Bachelor’s degree in Emergency Medical Services.

Hold a valid DOH license as an (Advance Care Paramedic)

Instructor courses:

Advance Cardiac Life Support.

Pediatric Advance Life Support.

International Trauma Life Support A

Field experience not less than (2 Years)

Infection Control Specialist

Bachelor’s of Master degree in infection control

ALSO READ UAE to Ban Popular Food Preservative Soon

Emergency Physician

Board Certificate issued by the Arab Board or other countries for a Medical Specialist.

Hold Valid License from DOH.

Field experience not less than (2 Years)

To apply for these positions, interested individuals can send their CVs to: [email protected]

This is a rare opportunity to join the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and contribute to the vital work of ambulance services in the UAE.