Drunk Royal Navy Sailor Goes Viral Running Naked and Biting People on Streets of India

A member of the UK’s Royal Navy caused chaos in Chennai, India on Sunday night, as video clips went viral of the sailor wreaking havoc in his drunken state and biting people on the road.

The incident unfolded around 8:30 pm outside a mall in Royapettah, where the sailor, identified as JL Willis, and his crew members had visited earlier in the evening. Witnesses reported that Willis, evidently intoxicated after consuming alcohol at a bar within the mall, began causing a disturbance and engaging in heated arguments with members of the public.

Eyewitnesses stated that Willis, in his drunken state, attempted to attack commuters and even made an effort to bite one individual. Concerned citizens intervened, corralling him and arranging for transportation to the nearest police station in an autorickshaw.

Upon the arrival of personnel from the Anna Salai police station, it was revealed through investigation that the unruly individual was indeed a member of the British Royal Navy. Willis is associated with the UK Royal Navy ships stationed at the Kattupalli port in Ennore.

Despite the disruptive behavior witnessed in public, and subsequent police questioning, Willis and his colleagues were released without charges being filed. Authorities opted not to register a case against the individuals involved, and they were allowed to depart without further legal action.

The video clips of the British Navy officer continue to circulate on social media with the public demanding some sort of action against Willis and his colleagues.