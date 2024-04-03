Pakistan Elected as Chair to Key United Nations Commission

By Rija Sohaib | Published Apr 3, 2024 | 3:53 pm

Pakistan has been unanimously chosen to lead the UN Disarmament Commission as the 2024 session of the global body commences, Dawn News reported.

The session’s inauguration occurs amid rising tensions in geopolitical arenas and growing concerns regarding increasing distrust among major military powers worldwide.

Upon assuming its role, Pakistan expressed apprehensions to the commission regarding India’s significant arms procurement and assertive military strategies, considering them a substantial threat to peace and stability in South Asia.

“Pakistan’s security is undeniably challenged by these unfolding developments,” remarked Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, as the commission initiated its three-week agenda.

Charged with offering recommendations on matters concerning both conventional and nuclear disarmament, the commission holds a pivotal position within the UN General Assembly framework.

Addressing the commencement of the 2024 annual session, Izumi Nakamitsu, the United Nations’ High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, cautioned that “the current risk of nuclear weapon employment is at its highest level since the peak of the Cold War.”

