5 Children Die After Drinking Contaminated Water in Sindh

By Rija Sohaib | Published Apr 4, 2024 | 3:21 pm

In a heart-wrenching incident, a small village nestled within the Sanghar district of Sindh has been shaken by the loss of five innocent lives, all children, due to the consumption of contaminated water.

According to rescue officials, the children succumbed to poisoning after consuming water from a local hand pump, while two other children remain in critical condition.

The victims have been identified as eight-year-old Mureed Bhatti, three-year-old Mumtaz, five-year-old Rashid Ali, four-year-old Sania, and four-year-old Zamira.

Following widespread attention to the incident, health authorities intervened, with a team visiting the village to conduct tests on the water. Confirming the presence of toxic substances, the district health officer sealed the hand pump installed on agricultural land as a precautionary measure.

Rija Sohaib

>