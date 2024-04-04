Punjab to Buy 37 Bulletproof Cars for Chinese Diplomats Amid Security Concerns

By Sher Alam | Published Apr 4, 2024 | 2:55 pm

The Punjab Home Department has requested 37 bulletproof vehicles in response to the recent attack on a vehicle transporting Chinese engineers in Besham, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The security measures for Chinese nationals residing in Punjab have been significantly heightened, as reported on Thursday.

The Punjab Home Department has also implemented a ban on the movement of Chinese engineers, including diplomatic and consulate staff, in any vehicles other than those equipped with bulletproof protection.

This decision comes as a proactive measure following past incidents of high-profile attacks targeting Chinese interests within the region. Notable among these incidents are the 2018 assault on the Chinese consulate in Karachi and a 2022 bombing near the Confucius Institute at Karachi University, resulting in fatalities among Chinese academics.

In a letter addressed to the DIG Special Protection Unit, the department has outlined directives to ensure the safety and security of Chinese engineers, as well as embassy and consulate personnel, particularly in Lahore.

The letter further states plans for the procurement of 37 new bulletproof vehicles, aimed at providing enhanced protection against potential terrorist threats.

Similarly, authorities in Karachi enforced a two-month ban on the use of drones in the southern district recently, citing “serious threats” to the Chinese diplomatic mission from militant groups and hostile agencies, the ban aims to mitigate potential risks to diplomatic personnel and facilities.

With the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) playing a pivotal role in bilateral relations, safeguarding Chinese nationals involved in significant projects has become paramount for Pakistani authorities.

Sher Alam

lens

