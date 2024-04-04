Banks to Remain Closed for 3 Days Next Week

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Friday that it will remain closed from 10th to 12th April, 2024, (Wednesday to Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

This means that commercial banks in the country will also remain closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Earlier in the day, Cabinet Division released a notification declaring a three-day and four-day holiday for Eid ul Fitr, catering to offices with different working schedules.

According to a notification, the holidays will be observed from Wednesday to Friday for offices following a five-day work week. For offices with a six-day work week, the holidays have been extended from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will also remain closed for five days i.e. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday next week.