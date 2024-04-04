Is Mayank Yadav’s Delivery Fastest Ever in the History Of IPL??

Modern-day cricket is all about batters hitting majestic sixes and toying with the bowlers all across the park as the game has become more conducive to them but Mayank Yadav’s fiery delivery against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL showcases that the game’s fascination for fiery pacers will never die.

The Lucknow Supergiants pacer has seen an unprecedented rise in the IPL this season and his delivery of 156.7 kph against RCB made him the second-fastest Indian pacer to go past the mark of 156 clicks.

Umran Malik remains the fastest Indian pacer ever as he bowled a fiery delivery of 157kph for Sunrisers Hyderabad in a contest against Delhi Capitals in 2022.

The 21-year-old Mayank Yadav has been consistently hitting the pace of more than 150 clicks and ]] has become a spectacle for the viewers this season who tune in to watch him dismantle the opposition batters at the other end.

Yadav also clocked a delivery of 154.8 kph against the Punjab Kings and has attracted the whole cricketing fraternity of the world towards his scintillating spells.

21-year-old Mayank Yadav is seriously quick and seriously talented 🤯 He’s been clocked at 156.7kph (97.3mph) in the ongoing clash against RCB! 🔥 #IPL2024pic.twitter.com/X6jKuD2pqa — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 2, 2024

He became the fifth bowler overall in IPL history after Shaun Tait, Gerald Coetzee, Umran Malik and Lockie Ferguson to bowl a delivery above 156 kph.

Lucknow Supergiants have won two matches out of three in the initial stages of IPL as they sit on fourth place in the standings and seems like Mayank Yadav can be a lethal weapon for them in their quest to finish in the playoffs this season.