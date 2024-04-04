Sheikh Hamdan Grants Golden Residency Visas to Imams and Scholars in Dubai

In a gesture of appreciation and recognition, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has announced a significant initiative benefiting veteran religious figures in the emirate.

Under his directive, Sheikh Hamdan has granted golden residency visas to esteemed mosque imams, preachers, muezzins, muftis, and religious scholars in Dubai who have dedicated 20 years of their lives in service to their communities and the promotion of Islamic teachings.

This move underscores the profound respect and gratitude towards these individuals for their unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to the spiritual and moral fabric of society. Their tireless efforts have played a pivotal role in fostering harmony, understanding, and tolerance among the diverse populace of Dubai.

In addition to the golden residency visas, Sheikh Hamdan has further exemplified his appreciation by ordering a special financial gift for these revered figures on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. This gesture not only recognizes their long-standing service but also reinforces Sheikh Hamdan’s commitment to honoring and supporting those who dedicate their lives to spreading the message of Islam and promoting the values of tolerance and compassion.

This initiative aligns with Dubai’s ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive and harmonious society, where individuals from all walks of life are valued and respected for their contributions to the collective well-being of the community. It reflects Sheikh Hamdan’s unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of compassion, generosity, and solidarity that are integral to the emirate’s ethos.