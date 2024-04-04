Tehsildars and Patwaris to Replace Teachers During Matric and Inter Exams in Punjab

Punjab has entrusted Tehsildars, Naib Tahsildars, Gurudwaras, and Patwaris in the Rawalpindi division with the task of supervising the annual examinations for Intermediate, FA, and FSC.

This will be the first time in the province’s history that these officials will be monitoring the annual examinations. According to details, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Gurudwaras, and Patwaris from the four districts will be responsible for overseeing examination centers across the Rawalpindi division.

The decision was taken to uphold the integrity and fairness of the examination process, particularly by cracking down on illegal activities such as the booty mafia.

The Punjab government has expressed concerns about the dependence on teachers for examination responsibilities, citing instances where dishonest individuals have exploited the current system. Consequently, the government has granted authority to finance officials to oversee examination centers.

The decision to assign separate examination centers to Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Gurudwaras, and Patwaris within their jurisdictions, directly supervised by assistant commissioners, has faced opposition from teachers’ organizations.

The Punjab Teachers Union, Punjab SES Teachers Association, and Educators Association have voiced their concerns regarding the decision.

Muhammad Shafiq Bhalwalia, Akhian Gul, and Basharat Iqbal Raja are among the leaders who have urged for an immediate reversal of the decision to involve Patwaris in examination centers. According to them, such interference could potentially disrupt the examination process and undermine its credibility.