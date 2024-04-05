easypaisa Launches QR SoundBox to Revolutionize Digital Payments Landscape

easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, has launched the QR SoundBox, a portable device for payment alerts and notifications, to revolutionize digital financial services in Pakistan.

The QR SoundBox offers a seamless and efficient solution for merchants and customers alike. The portable device is equipped with a speaker for payment alerts and instant payment notifications.

The device operates with a SIM for connectivity, enabling real-time communication between merchants and customers. When a customer initiates a payment to the merchant through their easypaisa app by scanning a QR code, the device instantly notifies both parties of the successful transaction with a loud sound alert, this ensures an efficient transaction experience for the merchant while saving time by receiving instant payment notifications. This audio voice broadcast confirms the payment status, ensuring transparency and security in every transaction.

Additionally, the transaction amount is displayed on an LCD segment of the device facing the merchant, providing further convenience and clarity.

Commenting on the launch, Shahzad Khan, Head of Channels, Corporate Business & Productive Lending at easypaisa, said: “The launch of the QR SoundBox underscores easypaisa’s commitment to driving financial inclusion and empowering businesses across Pakistan. This device enhances the efficiency of digital transactions and fosters trust and reliability among merchants and customers. We believe that the QR SoundBox will play a key role in accelerating the adoption of digital payments, in turn creating a digital ecosystem that will benefit millions of Pakistanis.”

In addition to facilitating instant payment notifications, the QR SoundBox offers the convenience of broadcasting the last payment status with the simple press of a button, further streamlining the payment process for merchants.

With over 40 million registered mobile accounts and counting, easypaisa continues to lead Pakistan’s digital financial services landscape, dedicated to fostering financial inclusion through the power of collaboration and technology.