Karachi Airport’s Main Runway Closed for a Month

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Thursday that the main runway of the country’s largest airport, Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, will be closed for one month from Monday to Friday during specific hours.

This closure is to facilitate the removal of pieces of rubber detached from planes’ tires. According to details, the Jinnah International Airport’s runway will be closed for maintenance between April 4 and May 3.

ALSO READ Brave Female Students Stop Illegal Construction in School

The closure schedule for the runway’s maintenance is as follows:

Monday: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Thursday: 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

The notification added that flights will be able to take off and land at the airport’s secondary runway during this time period. Previously, the authorities had closed the Sialkot Airport for 13 days.

According to the airport’s manager, the closure will be observed from May 6 to May 18. Moreover, the Sialkot Airport has also announced multiple job opportunities for different positions.

ALSO READ RDA Demolishes Illegal Commercial Buildings in Rawalpindi

It includes the following:

General Manager Administration & Security

Staff Officer (SO)

Public Relations Manager

Medical Assistant

Assistant Manager Medical Services

Assistant Project Manager (Civil)

Apron Management Officer

RAMP Driver/ TGS Operator

Marshaller

Auto Mechanic

Only online applications will be accepted. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2024. For more details, visit the Sialkot International Airport website at https://www.sial.com.pk/.

On the other hand, during the ongoing month of Ramadan, several airlines had to cancel their flights due to low passengers.