Karachi Airport’s Main Runway Closed for a Month

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Thursday that the main runway of the country’s largest airport, Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, will be closed for one month from Monday to Friday during specific hours.
This closure is to facilitate the removal of pieces of rubber detached from planes’ tires. According to details, the Jinnah International Airport’s runway will be closed for maintenance between April 4 and May 3.
The closure schedule for the runway’s maintenance is as follows:
- Monday: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
- Tuesday: 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM
- Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM
- Thursday: 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM
- Friday: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM
The notification added that flights will be able to take off and land at the airport’s secondary runway during this time period. Previously, the authorities had closed the Sialkot Airport for 13 days.
According to the airport’s manager, the closure will be observed from May 6 to May 18. Moreover, the Sialkot Airport has also announced multiple job opportunities for different positions.
It includes the following:
- General Manager Administration & Security
- Staff Officer (SO)
- Public Relations Manager
- Medical Assistant
- Assistant Manager Medical Services
- Assistant Project Manager (Civil)
- Apron Management Officer
- RAMP Driver/ TGS Operator
- Marshaller
- Auto Mechanic
Only online applications will be accepted. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2024. For more details, visit the Sialkot International Airport website at https://www.sial.com.pk/.
On the other hand, during the ongoing month of Ramadan, several airlines had to cancel their flights due to low passengers.