Pakistan Railways Posts Rs. 66 Billion Revenue in 9 Months of FY24

Pakistan Railways has reported a revenue of Rs. 66 billion in the first nine months of the financial year 2023-24.

According to Pakistan Railways CEO Aamer Ali Baloch, earnings are likely to reach Rs. 80 billion by the end of the current fiscal year.

Baloch also highlighted that 100 percent bookings in the special trains have been completed and availability of diesel has been ensured for uninterrupted services during the Eid holidays.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Pakistan Railways reported a record revenue of over Rs. 41 billion in the first half of FY24.