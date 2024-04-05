Pakistan Railways Posts Rs. 66 Billion Revenue in 9 Months of FY24

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 5, 2024 | 4:36 pm

Pakistan Railways has reported a revenue of Rs. 66 billion in the first nine months of the financial year 2023-24.

According to Pakistan Railways CEO Aamer Ali Baloch, earnings are likely to reach Rs. 80 billion by the end of the current fiscal year.

Baloch also highlighted that 100 percent bookings in the special trains have been completed and availability of diesel has been ensured for uninterrupted services during the Eid holidays.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Pakistan Railways reported a record revenue of over Rs. 41 billion in the first half of FY24.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>