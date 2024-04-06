Babar Azam Shows His Fitness Levels At Army’s Training Camp

Pakistan Cricket Board released a video on their social media channels where white-ball captain, Babar Azam, was seen training at the Army School of Physical Training, Kakul.

The video started with Babar wearing the age-old bucket hat while accompanied by his young colleagues. The content then headed towards various exercises that are going on at the ASPT to prepare the national team for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

The ASPT trainers instructed the national team players to complete multiple exercises as they compiled to form a physical test.

The second half of the 2-minute long video showcased Babar’s physical test which has been undertaken by other various cricketers. Wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, also completed the test after which Babar ran towards him and congratulated him.

Similar to Azam, Babar picked Mohammad Haris up in between the test and ran a few meters before placing him on the ground. Fast bowler, Hasan Ali, proved to be cheeky as he slapped Haris while Babar held him in his hands.

The right-hand batter’s throw wasn’t as powerful as Azam’s, but he did more push-up’s than the wicket-keeper.

He then rolled on multiple mattresses, thus completing the test. As a sign of joy, he kicked a nearby traffic cone.