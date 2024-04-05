First Time Ever Govt Hides Decisions Made in ECC Meetings

The federal government has decided to keep secret the proceedings of one of the main economic decision-making forums, the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet.

Normally, the Finance Division informs the public about the major decisions of the ECC after the meeting through a press release.

However, sources told ProPakistani that the incumbent Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that there is no need to issue a press release after the first meeting of the ECC. This practice continued into the 2nd ECC Meeting as well, with the Ministry not making it public either.

Sources revealed that during the ECC meeting held on April 4, 2024, approval was accorded for several supplementary grants totaling Rs. 24 billion. These grants aimed to settle liabilities and backlogs resulting from unrealistic annual allocations.

The approved grants included an additional Rs. 7 billion subsidy for Gilgit-Baltistan residents, Rs. 4.1 billion to settle SME Bank employees’ liabilities, and Rs. 5 billion for subsidized wheat flour and cooking oil supply.

Other allocations comprised Rs. 1.6 billion to clear outstanding dues of media houses, Rs. 3.8 billion for a foreign loan covering Higher Education Commission expenses, Rs. 1.7 billion for Passport Office employees abroad, Rs. 300 million for Pakistan Rangers’ uniform procurement, and Rs. 433 million for a new battalion for Pakistan Coast Guards. Additionally, the ECC approved Rs. 103 million for the Frontier Corps Balochistan to repair a VVIP’s helicopter.

Recently, the government of Pakistan has committed to the IMF that it will not release any further supplementary grants.

It is worth mentioning that the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also imposed a strict ban on all FBR officers/officials including Members for interacting with any media persons (print and electronic) on any issue.