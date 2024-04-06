HIS ONLY By Vince Care – Launching Ammonia Free Natural Moustache & Beard Color

VINCE’s newest launch has brought curiosity among men out there. In the last 15 years, Vince has successfully introduced 100+ natural skincare and haircare products. Now, we are stepping into the bazaar of hair colors, where our top priority is ammonia-free and natural-looking coloring products.

If you want to amaze others with your look, the newly launched HIS ONLY Mustache and Beard Color is for you. It is a quick fix for grey hair that can transform your appearance within 5 minutes. Read on to get the spicy update!

No Ammonia, No Harmful Chemicals

Vince Care beard dye is a 0% ammonia grooming secret, enriched with high-quality ingredients, and comes along with the color-correcting conditioner. However, you need to know the basics before running behind the 0% ammonia grooming. Ammonia is an alkaline chemical that mainly removes the protective layer of hair known as cuticles, so that the color sets well on the inner layer of the hair called the cortex.

Moreover, it helps the long-lasting capacity of hair color. But it lightens the natural color of hair by damaging the protective barrier.

If ammonia can damage the scalp hair, how severe will it be on the very sensitive mustache and beard?

Benefits of 0% Ammonia Grooming

You must be wondering why ammonia-free colors are so hyped. After reading the benefits, you will be amazed to know the perfection of HIS ONLY Mustache and Beard Color.

1. No irritation: HIS ONLY, the ammonia-free magic is formulated with cutting-edge technology and alternative ingredients that are gentler on the skin, reducing the risk of irritation, redness, and discomfort.

2. No Bad Smell: Ammonia-free beard colors have a gentler or no odor, making the application process more comfortable.

3. Gentle on Skin and Hair: The absence of ammonia decreases the possibility of unwanted reactions, making it acceptable for individuals with skin sensitivities. Additionally, HIS ONLY formula is intended to be less abrasive on hair strands. The frequent incorporation of alternative ingredients helps maintain the hair’s natural moisture balance, preventing excessive dryness or damage.

Why HIS ONLY is Everyone’s Choice?

1. Your Shade Your Choice: Men always struggle with finding the right shade for their beards. Therefore, Vince has introduced premium quality natural beard coloring in four different shades. From natural black, dark brown, medium brown, to light brown, you will get your favorite ammonia-free shade.

2. All Items in Just One Box: When coloring the beard, nobody wants to struggle with time and money in collecting multiple items. For this reason, HIS ONLY Mustache & Beard Color comes along with everything that you need in the coloring process. It has a complete kit including gloves, brush, tray, color cream, color developer, and color correcting conditioner.

3. The Dynamic Formulation: Nowadays, for everything from skincare to food and haircare, you will hardly find a formulation with natural ingredients. The unique thing about HIS ONLY Mustache and Beard color is that it is formulated with natural ingredients. This is the reason why we say that premium quality HIS ONLY is effective and safe on hair and skin.

Therefore, the dynamic formulation of color cream contains avocado oil, olive oil, vegetable protein, and cocoa butter. Additionally, the color-correcting conditioner is a gentle formula of squalene, vegetable protein & jojoba oil.

4. Soft and Natural Look: Have you ever observed how artificial a beard shade looks after applying a color with harsh chemicals? The reason behind this look is the non-natural formulation. We know how important it is to look natural when heading towards trendy styling, however, harsh chemicals never give a natural finish.

If you want to achieve a natural and elegant beard color, incorporate the use of HIS ONLY mustache and beard. Its gentle formulation contains no ammonia, no irritation, and no residue. Additionally, it has the power of natural ingredients that work wonders in making the mustache and beard shiny, nourished, and natural.

5. Re-application: Our organic mustache dye doesn’t fade away because of washing. However, Mustache and beard hair growth varies from person to person. There isn’t a specific recommendation regarding re-applying the color. Therefore, when you observe the re-growth of grey hair, make sure to cover it with the very gentle and highly effective HIS ONLY Mustache and Beard Color.

Conclusion

After achieving massive success in the skincare range and multiple grooming products, the upcoming good news from Vince is HIS ONLY Mustache and Beard Color. A product that can transform your style with its 0% ammonia grooming power.

Vince’s natural-looking beard dye is not only bringing excitement among men out there, but it is also leaving a strong influence on trendy styles. Therefore, if you want to get a natural beard dye without compromising on health, HIS ONLY is for you. It is formulated with cutting-edge technology and enriched with natural ingredients.

The premium quality formulation replaces ammonia with nourishing ingredients. After the first try, you will get addicted to its flawless results.