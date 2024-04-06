Samsung’s Galaxy Watch is Also Getting a Cheaper Model

Samsung is in the process of developing a Galaxy Watch FE, hinting at a 2024 model that might see an unprecedented focus on the “FE” edition of its devices. This speculation is bolstered by recent whispers of not only a Galaxy Z Fold FE and Galaxy Z Flip FE but also the introduction of the S24 FE.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Could Get Third Variant Called “Ultra” This Year

Reports suggest that the Galaxy Watch FE will boast specifications closely mirroring those of the 2021 Galaxy Watch4, a comparison that might not seem too promising at first glance. Earlier rumors had suggested the release of a Galaxy Watch4 (2024) model; however, it appears that plans have shifted, with the device now likely to emerge as the Galaxy Watch FE.

The Galaxy Watch FE is slated for a worldwide release, carrying the model numbers SM-R866F, SM-R866U, and SM-R866N across different regions. While detailed specifications remain under wraps, it is anticipated that the device will closely align with the features of the Galaxy Watch4.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Samsung to Rival and Honor With a Slim and Light Galaxy Z Fold 6

Moreover, it’s expected to hit the market at a price point below that of the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series. This positions the Galaxy Watch FE similarly to Apple’s strategy with the Apple Watch SE – offering a more cost-effective alternative aimed at broadening the consumer base for wearable technology.

While the launch date for the rumored Galaxy Watch FE remains unclear, the cheaper foldables are expected to come out a few months after July. The regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are likely coming in July instead through the next Galaxy Unpacked event.