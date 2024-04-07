15 Most Affordable Schools in Dubai

By Rija Sohaib | Published Apr 7, 2024 | 5:29 pm

As many Dubai private schools are authorized to raise tuition fees, attention shifts to institutions maintaining competitive rates. The potential increase of up to 5.2 percent in fees might prompt some parents to explore more affordable options among the city’s pool of over 200 private schools.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) of the emirate has compiled detailed information on school fees into a comprehensive fact sheet accessible online. With just a few clicks, individuals can obtain an overview of each institution’s charges, encompassing expenses beyond tuition fees.

According to the report of Khaleej Times, some of the most affordable schools in Dubai, based on 2023-2024 fees published on the KHDA fact sheets are:

Iranian Salman Farsi Boys School

  • Annual fees: Dh2,546 (Grade 1) to Dh3,845 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Iranian
  • Founding year: 2000
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Al Qusais First

Crescent English School

  • Annual fees: Dh3,954 (KG1) to Dh10,280 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1984
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Al Qusais First

Little Flower English School Dubai

  • Annual fees: Dh4,004 (KG1) to Dh4,288 (Grade 6)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1984
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Hor Al Anz

Gulf Model School

  • Annual fees: Dh4,490 (KG1) to Dh7,580 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1982
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Muhaisnah First

The Central School

  • Annual fees: Dh4,278 (KG1) to Dh7,701 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1981
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Al Nahda Second

New Indian Model School

  • Annual fees: Dh4,697 (KG1) to Dh7,766 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1980
  • KHDA rating: Good
  • Location: Al Garhoud

English Language Private School

  • Annual fees: Dh4,312 (FS2) to Dh11,321 (Year 13)
  • Curriculum: UK
  • Founding year: 1982
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Umm Hurair First

Al Sadiq Islamic English School

  • Annual fees: Dh5,567 (FS2) to Dh10,150 (Year 11)
  • Curriculum: UK
  • Founding year: 1989
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Al Qusais First
Elite English School

  • Annual fees: Dh5,414 (KG1) to Dh11,736 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1993
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Deira

Gulf Indian High School

  • Annual fees: Dh5,033 (KG1) to Dh9,161 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Indian
  • Founding year: 1979
  • KHDA rating: Good
  • Location: Al Garhoud

Grammar School

  • Annual fees: Dh5,125 (FS1) to Dh6,954 (Year 13)
  • Curriculum: UK
  • Founding year: 1974
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Al Garhoud

United International Private School

  • Annual fees: Dh6,229 (KG1) to Dh13,310 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Philippine
  • Founding year: 1992
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Muhaisnah First

Al Eman Educational EST

  • Annual fees: 6,000 (KG1) to 8,939 (Grade 9)
  • Curriculum: Ministry of Education
  • Founding year: 1973
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Al Rashidiya

Arab Unity School

  • Annual fees: Dh6,504 (FS1) to Dh11,121 (Year 13)
  • Curriculum: UK
  • Founding year: 1975
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: A Mizhar First

Pakistan Educational Academy

  • Annual fees: Dh6,644 (KG1) to Dh8,702 (Grade 12)
  • Curriculum: Pakistani
  • Founding year: 1983
  • KHDA rating: Acceptable
  • Location: Umm Hurair

>