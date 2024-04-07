15 Most Affordable Schools in Dubai

As many Dubai private schools are authorized to raise tuition fees, attention shifts to institutions maintaining competitive rates. The potential increase of up to 5.2 percent in fees might prompt some parents to explore more affordable options among the city’s pool of over 200 private schools.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) of the emirate has compiled detailed information on school fees into a comprehensive fact sheet accessible online. With just a few clicks, individuals can obtain an overview of each institution’s charges, encompassing expenses beyond tuition fees.

According to the report of Khaleej Times, some of the most affordable schools in Dubai, based on 2023-2024 fees published on the KHDA fact sheets are:

Iranian Salman Farsi Boys School

Annual fees: Dh2,546 (Grade 1) to Dh3,845 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Iranian

Founding year: 2000

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Qusais First

Crescent English School

Annual fees: Dh3,954 (KG1) to Dh10,280 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1984

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Qusais First

Little Flower English School Dubai

Annual fees: Dh4,004 (KG1) to Dh4,288 (Grade 6)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1984

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Hor Al Anz

Gulf Model School

Annual fees: Dh4,490 (KG1) to Dh7,580 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1982

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Muhaisnah First

The Central School

Annual fees: Dh4,278 (KG1) to Dh7,701 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1981

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Nahda Second

New Indian Model School

Annual fees: Dh4,697 (KG1) to Dh7,766 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1980

KHDA rating: Good

Location: Al Garhoud

English Language Private School

Annual fees: Dh4,312 (FS2) to Dh11,321 (Year 13)

Curriculum: UK

Founding year: 1982

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Umm Hurair First

Al Sadiq Islamic English School

Annual fees: Dh5,567 (FS2) to Dh10,150 (Year 11)

Curriculum: UK

Founding year: 1989

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Qusais First

Elite English School

Annual fees: Dh5,414 (KG1) to Dh11,736 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1993

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Deira

Gulf Indian High School

Annual fees: Dh5,033 (KG1) to Dh9,161 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1979

KHDA rating: Good

Location: Al Garhoud

Grammar School

Annual fees: Dh5,125 (FS1) to Dh6,954 (Year 13)

Curriculum: UK

Founding year: 1974

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Garhoud

United International Private School

Annual fees: Dh6,229 (KG1) to Dh13,310 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Philippine

Founding year: 1992

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Muhaisnah First

Al Eman Educational EST

Annual fees: 6,000 (KG1) to 8,939 (Grade 9)

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Founding year: 1973

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Rashidiya

Arab Unity School

Annual fees: Dh6,504 (FS1) to Dh11,121 (Year 13)

Curriculum: UK

Founding year: 1975

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: A Mizhar First

Pakistan Educational Academy