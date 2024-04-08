Diagnostic Services at PIMS and Other Govt Health Centers to Become Massively Expensive

Amidst rising inflation and denial of medical services under the health card, the health ministry has initiated efforts to outsource diagnostic services at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), rural health centers (RHCs), and basic health units (BHUs). This decision is anticipated to impose additional financial burdens on patients who currently benefit from either free or nominally priced diagnostic services.

The employees of the hospital have expressed opposition to this decision, perceiving it as a step toward privatizing the hospital. Conversely, Secretary of Health Iftikhar Ali Shallawani defends the move, stating that it aligns with the government’s vision to enhance efficiency and reduce costs through public-private partnerships.

As per documented directives, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, the prime minister’s coordinator, visited PIMS and instructed the implementation of an evening outpatient department (OPD) and outsourcing of the diagnostic unit. Subsequently, PIMS Executive Director Prof Dr. Rana Imran Sikander issued directives to develop a comprehensive plan for outsourcing diagnostics.

The Federal Health Alliance (FHA), representing hospital employees, vehemently opposes the move, perceiving it as a precursor to hospital privatization. FHA has announced plans to resist the decision and intends to convene a meeting after Eid to discuss further actions.

In response, the health ministry has formed a committee to develop a proposal for establishing a 24/7 health emergency management system in Islamabad, utilizing existing RHCs under a public-private model. This committee comprises representatives from various healthcare entities, signaling the ministry’s commitment to addressing healthcare needs through collaborative efforts.