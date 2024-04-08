Rupee Downfall Continues 4th Day in a Row Against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee fell further 4th day in a row against the US Dollar after opening trade at 280 in the interbank market.

It was bearish against the greenback today.

The interbank rate stayed at 278 most of the day before closing at the 277 level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were in the 277-280 level today.

The PKR depreciated by 0.006 percent to close at 277.95 after losing two paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.83 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.67 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.67 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR lost two paisas today.

The PKR was red against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It was stable against the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR), lost 10 paisas against the British Pound (GBP) and 23 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

Meanwhile, it gained nine paisas against the Euro (EUR) and 45 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) in today’s interbank currency market.