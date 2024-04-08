Spotify Now Lets You Make AI Playlists With a Few Words

AI features seem to be taking over every single app these days. While Spotify already has an AI-powered DJ feature that suggests personalized playlists for users and backs it up with a synthetic voice, the music streaming app is adding more AI features now.

Spotify users can now generate playlists quickly through AI using just a few prompts. The new beta feature is only available on Android and iOS versions for now and will be limited to users in the UK and Australia at the moment.

With the integration of AI, Spotify opens up a realm of possibilities beyond traditional playlist requests. While users can still opt for genre-based or time-specific playlists, the platform suggests that its AI capabilities enable a broader range of custom playlist requests. From “songs to serenade my cat” to “beats to battle a zombie apocalypse,” prompts can span diverse themes such as locations, animals, activities, movie characters, colors, or emojis.

Spotify emphasizes that the most effective playlists result from prompts that blend genres, moods, artists, and decades. This approach ensures a rich and varied musical experience tailored to individual tastes and preferences.

Utilizing its insights into users’ preferences, Spotify tailors the playlists generated through this feature to align with individual tastes.

Following playlist generation, users retain control over the final result by employing AI-driven commands such as “less upbeat” or “more pop” to fine-tune the playlist to their liking. Additionally, users can remove songs from the playlist by swiping left on them.

Under the hood, Spotify employs large language models (LLMs) to decipher user intent. Leveraging its personalization technology, which encompasses user history and preferences, Spotify fulfills the prompt and crafts a bespoke AI-generated playlist tailored to each user’s unique musical inclinations.

In its AI and machine learning endeavors, the company harnesses a variety of third-party tools to enrich user experiences.

Accessible within Spotify’s app under the “Your Library” tab, users can use the feature by tapping the plus button (+) positioned at the top right corner of the screen. A pop-up menu then shows the AI Playlist as an option alongside the existing “Playlist” and “Blend” choices.

Spotify offers prompt suggestions to kickstart exploration. Examples include prompts like “get focused at work with instrumental electronica,” “fill in the silence with background café music,” “get pumped up with fun, upbeat, and positive songs,” or “explore a niche genre like Witch House,” among others.

To preserve an AI-generated playlist, users simply have to tap the “Create” button to integrate it into their library.