UHS Announces Migration for Medical and Dental Students

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Punjab has announced the opening of applications for migration from enrolled students of medical and dental colleges.

Interested students can submit their applications via the UHS online portal from April 8 to May 31. The portal will manage separate applications for transfers to both public and private-sector medical and dental colleges.

ALSO READ Sindh Announces Eid ul Fitr 2024 Holidays

For MBBS students, migration is allowed only in the third, fourth, and final years, provided the candidate has successfully passed the second, third, or fourth professional university examinations, respectively.

Similarly, BDS students can migrate in the second, third, and final years, provided they have passed the first, second, or third professional BDS examination, respectively.

According to a UHS spokesperson, there are currently 123 vacant seats in 15 government medical and dental colleges and 443 vacant seats in 34 private sector colleges. Specifically, there are 33 vacant MBBS seats in 12 government medical colleges and 90 vacant BDS seats in three government dental colleges.

On the other hand, there are 179 vacant MBBS seats in 26 private medical colleges and 264 vacant BDS seats in 14 private dental colleges. Vacancies in various classes are attributed to student failures and detentions in the previous academic year.

ALSO READ Canadian Province to Grant 12,900 Study Permits to International Students in 2024

The migration process in government medical and dental colleges will follow the Punjab Government Migration Policy 2023.

A central committee, headed by the Chief Secretary of Punjab, will oversee migration issues in government colleges, with the participation of the Secretary of Specialized Healthcare, all Vice-Chancellors, and Principals of Government Medical and Dental Colleges.

A provisional list of eligible candidates for migration into government colleges will be published on June 14. Migration merit in government colleges will be based on the same aggregate marks as the candidate had at the time of admission.

ALSO READ Germany Relaxes Visa Rules to Attract Foreign Students

Migration to private colleges will adhere to the UHS Migration Regulations 2024. Merit for migration to private colleges will be determined by combining the aggregate percentage of marks at the time of admission with the marks obtained in professional examinations. The provisional list of migrants in private colleges will be announced on June 25.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore stressed that migration, like admissions, will be strictly based on merit.