Affordable Phones in Pakistan That Look Like iPhone 15 Pro Max

Just like Dcode’s Cygnal 3, the Cygnal 3 Pro also serves as an iPhone look-alike for cheap. The Pakistani brand’s Cygnal 3 Pro falls under the entry-level segment, making it easily accessible to the masses in Pakistan. The phone costs only Rs. 25,999 and can be found on Dcode’s website.

Specifications-wise, the Code Cygnal 3 Pro is almost the same as the regular Cygnal 3. It is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, which is a 12 nm-based chipset with a 2.3GHz octa-core CPU. Unlike Cygnal 3’s 64 GB storage, the Cygnal 3 Pro brings 128 GB of built-in storage but is paired with the same 4 GB of virtually expandable memory. The storage is also expandable through a memory card slot.

ALSO READ Realme Confirms P1 and P1 Pro Launch Date Alongside Key Specs

The screen is an identical 6.52-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The available colors here are Midnight Blue, Berry Purple, Arctic White, and Mint Green. There is the same 5,000 mAh battery as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocks.

ALSO READ Affordable Phones in Pakistan That Look Like iPhone 15 Pro

The camera setup on the back includes a 13MP main sensor alongside a duo of 2MP shooters. The front-facing camera is an 8MP snapper.

Dcode Cygnal 3 Pro Specifications