Affordable Phones in Pakistan That Look Like iPhone 15 Pro Max

Just like Dcode’s Cygnal 3, the Cygnal 3 Pro also serves as an iPhone look-alike for cheap. The Pakistani brand’s Cygnal 3 Pro falls under the entry-level segment, making it easily accessible to the masses in Pakistan. The phone costs only Rs. 25,999 and can be found on Dcode’s website.
Specifications-wise, the Code Cygnal 3 Pro is almost the same as the regular Cygnal 3. It is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, which is a 12 nm-based chipset with a 2.3GHz octa-core CPU. Unlike Cygnal 3’s 64 GB storage, the Cygnal 3 Pro brings 128 GB of built-in storage but is paired with the same 4 GB of virtually expandable memory. The storage is also expandable through a memory card slot.
The screen is an identical 6.52-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The available colors here are Midnight Blue, Berry Purple, Arctic White, and Mint Green. There is the same 5,000 mAh battery as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocks.
The camera setup on the back includes a 13MP main sensor alongside a duo of 2MP shooters. The front-facing camera is an 8MP snapper.
Dcode Cygnal 3 Pro Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio G37
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
- GPU: PowerVR GE8320
- OS: Android 13
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.52″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 ppi
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 13MP
- Front: 8MP
- Colors: Arctic White, Midnight Blue, Berry Purple, Mint Green
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Price: Rs. 25,999