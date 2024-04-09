Affordable Phones in Pakistan That Look Like iPhone 15 Pro Max

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Apr 9, 2024 | 3:23 pm

Just like Dcode’s Cygnal 3, the Cygnal 3 Pro also serves as an iPhone look-alike for cheap. The Pakistani brand’s Cygnal 3 Pro falls under the entry-level segment, making it easily accessible to the masses in Pakistan. The phone costs only Rs. 25,999 and can be found on Dcode’s website.

Specifications-wise, the Code Cygnal 3 Pro is almost the same as the regular Cygnal 3. It is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, which is a 12 nm-based chipset with a 2.3GHz octa-core CPU. Unlike Cygnal 3’s 64 GB storage, the Cygnal 3 Pro brings 128 GB of built-in storage but is paired with the same 4 GB of virtually expandable memory. The storage is also expandable through a memory card slot.

The screen is an identical 6.52-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The available colors here are Midnight Blue, Berry Purple, Arctic White, and Mint Green. There is the same 5,000 mAh battery as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocks.

The camera setup on the back includes a 13MP main sensor alongside a duo of 2MP shooters. The front-facing camera is an 8MP snapper.

Dcode Cygnal 3 Pro Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G37
  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • GPU: PowerVR GE8320
  • OS: Android 13
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • 6.52″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 ppi
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 4 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 13MP
    • Front: 8MP
  • Colors: Arctic White, Midnight Blue, Berry Purple, Mint Green
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Price: Rs. 25,999

Aasil Ahmed

