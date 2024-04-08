Affordable Phones in Pakistan That Look Like iPhone 15 Pro

Apple iPhone rivals usually cost just as much or even more than the already-expensive smartphone. The Galaxy S24, Google Pixel 8, Xiaomi 14, and other Android flagships while being iPhone alternatives are not cheap by any means.

But Pakistani brand Dcode makes cheap Android phones that look just like the iPhone. Although the Dcode Cygnal 3 does not bring the same experience as an iPhone, it offers the same design for only Rs. 23,999.

The Dcode Cygnal 3 packs reliable specifications for a Rs. 23,999 phone. Starting with the screen, it is a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 2o:9 aspect ratio. It has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

On the inside, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset paired with 4 GB RAM (virtually expandable) and 64 GB storage that can be extended using a microSD card. For software, you get the slightly dated Android 13.

Dcode does not mention the purpose of all three cameras on the back, only calling it a “13MP AI triple camera”. If we were to guess, the 13MP main camera is the only real deal while the other two are just there to complete the iPhone look.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with no mention of fast charging, but Dcode says the battery should provide 280 hours of standby time, 12 hours of video playback, and 40 hours of call time. Dcode also provides 1 year of Dcode Care warranty for free.

The phone is available in Arctic White, Midnight Blue, Berry Purple, and Mint Green color options. It is available on the official Dcode website as well retail stores.

Dcode Cygnal 3 Specifications