Realme Confirms P1 and P1 Pro Launch Date Alongside Key Specs

Set to make its debut in India on April 15 at noon local time, the eagerly anticipated Realme P1 and P1 Pro have recently been teased by the company. While detailed specifications for these P-series smartphones are yet to be disclosed, Realme has created event pages for both models on its official Indian website, offering glimpses into their designs, key features, and color options.

The Realme P1 Pro is touted as a smartphone boasting the “Best Curved Display Under INR 20K”. It is slated to feature a 120Hz curved AMOLED screen adorned with a centered punch-hole housing the selfie camera. Additionally, the panel will offer Pro-XDR support and incorporate Rainwater Touch technology.

Realme is marketing the P1’s Dimensity 7050 SoC as the “Fastest Chipset Under INR 15K.” Even though it will not have a curved screen like its Pro sibling, it will still have a 120Hz AMOLED with a remarkable 2000 nits of peak brightness and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Its Rainwater Touch tech will let you use the phone while the screen is wet.

Battery capacity is unknown, but it will have support for 45W wired charging and a circular camera island on the back boasting a 50MP primary sensor. The configuration of its neighboring cameras is unknown so far too. It will have IP54 water and dust protection and it will be available in Phoenix Red and Peacock Green color options.

It is unclear when the P1 and P1 Pro will arrive in other markets or whether they will have a new name in other regions. The ongoing teaser campaign should reveal more information leading up to the April 15 launch date, so stay tuned.