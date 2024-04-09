Amal Clooney Launches Scholarship Program For Human Rights Advocates

The University of Law (ULaw) has collaborated with Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) to launch a new scholarship program aimed at assisting aspiring human rights lawyers and empowering individuals dedicated to advocating for human rights globally and driving positive change.

The funded scholarship, dubbed The Amal Clooney Scholarship for Human Rights Advocates, will offer the winner a fully funded place to study a postgraduate course with the law school giant.

Applicants for the new scholarship will need to “demonstrate a commitment to supporting and defending human rights”, ULaw said.

Eligible Courses

Legal Practice Course (LPC)

LLM Legal Practice (SQE1&2)

Bar Practice Course (BPC)

Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDL) – (conversion)

MA Law (Conversion)

MA Law (SQE1)

Our academic Master of Laws (LLM)

Eligibility Criteria

Have received an offer for one of our eligible postgraduate law degrees.

Achieve a passing score on the Amal Clooney Scholarship online questionnaire.

Achieve the highest score on the Written Project Proposal.

Not yet applied for one of our courses? Browse our postgraduate law courses.

How to Apply

To make an application for The Amal Clooney Scholarship for Human Rights Advocates, you must complete an online questionnaire and achieve a passing score of 8 out of 11 questions – Apply Now

Please note: Each applicant only gets one attempt at completing and passing the online assessment. However, there are no time constraints on completing the online assessment, so you can save & resume at any time.

If you successfully pass the above stage, you will then be sent an email about the next stage in which you will need to submit and achieve the highest score on the Written Project Proposal.

Please note: Each applicant only gets one attempt at writing and submitting the project proposal. If multiple proposals are submitted, only the first submission will be considered.

The deadline for applications is 30 June 2024.

All scholarship entries will be assessed by a panel of human rights experts and the winner will be announced on Friday 26 July 2024.

Clooney founded the CFJ with her actor husband George Clooney in 2016. It works in over 40 countries, intending to provide free legal support to victims of human rights violations.

Commenting on the new scholarship, Clooney said: