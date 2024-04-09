Pakistan to Celebrate Eid ul Fitr Tomorrow as Shawwal Moon Sighted

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Tuesday that the Shawwal moon has been sighted in Pakistan. Consequently, Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The announcement was made by the Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad.

The announcement came after a committee meeting held in Islamabad, comprising representatives from diverse government entities, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

Additionally, provincial committees convened in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar to collect testimonies for moon sightings.