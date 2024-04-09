Pakistan to Celebrate Eid ul Fitr Tomorrow as Shawwal Moon Sighted

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 9, 2024 | 9:00 pm

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Tuesday that the Shawwal moon has been sighted in Pakistan. Consequently, Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The announcement was made by the Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad.

The announcement came after a committee meeting held in Islamabad, comprising representatives from diverse government entities, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

Additionally, provincial committees convened in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar to collect testimonies for moon sightings.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>