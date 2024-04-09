Take Charge with Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Experience the Power of 20W MagCharge Wireless Revolution

Infinix NOTE 40 series, featuring the first-of-its-kind 20W Wireless MagCharge technology; is now available to order at Outlets Nationwide at a starting price of Rs 54,999. The 20 Wireless MagCharge technology enables an efficient and seamless charging experience thereby eliminating the need for cumbersome cables and adapters.

Infinix NOTE 40 Pro is accompanied by 70W All-Round FastCharge 2.0 whereas NOTE 40 features a 45W All-Round FastCharge 2.0 venturing for lightning-fast charging speeds. Orders for the Infinix NOTE 40 series are now taking place on Outlets Nationwide at a starting price of Rs 54,999.

Infinix NOTE 40 series is carefully crafted to resolve all sorts of smartphone charging pain points such as slow charging, low battery anxiety, and the never-ending need to find a power socket. The 20W Wireless MagCharge eliminates the need for physical connectors, making the charging process incredibly convenient where Users can simply snap it either with Infinix NOTE 40 Pro or NOTE 40 and get along with their day.

On the other hand, both 70W and 45W 70W All-Round FastCharge 2.0 enable unparalleled convenience, allowing users to quickly recharge their devices in no time or while on the go. In addition to this, the advanced All-Round FastCharge 2.0 of the Infinix NOTE 40 series enables multiple other charging modes such as 20W wireless charging, bypass charging, AI Smart Charging, etc.

Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix Pakistan, remarked, ‘’Low battery anxiety is commonly faced by every other smartphone user today. It’s been haunting especially for the younger generation as it hurdles their productivity. Wireless MagCharge and All-Round Fast Charge 2.0 embedded in the new NOTE 40 series, users can break free from the constraints of traditional charging methods and embrace a new era of convenience and efficiency.”

For users seeking to keep all their data within their smartphones, the extended RAM feature comes into play offering improved system stability, reducing the risk of app crashes and system freezes.

Infinix NOTE 40 pro features a 24GB extended RAM out of which 12 GB is available for expansion. In contrast, Infinix NOTE 40 features a 16GB extended RAM out of which 8GB is available for expansion.

At first glance, the device instantly grabs attention with its bezel-less display design enclosed within Corning® Gorilla® Glass, not only offering a visually stunning experience but also providing enhanced usability with its responsive 120Hz AMOLED screen and convenient in-display fingerprint technology.

Featuring a robust 108MP OIS Super-Zoom camera, driven by the Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, and boasting up to 24GB of expanded RAM, this device guarantees unmatched performance, effortlessly handling the most challenging tasks. Moreover, both models of the NOTE 40 Series boast an Active Halo Design with first-in-segment AI lighting, further enhancing the overall user experience.

The Infinix NOTE 40 series is available to Order on Outlets Nationwide at a competitive price starting from PKR 54,999. It’s better to not miss out on this opportunity to get hands-on on Infinix NOTE 40 series!